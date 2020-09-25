Fredo Bang Releases New Album "In The Name Of Gee" Featuring Kevin Gates, Mulatto, & More

Fredo Bang is perhaps best known to casual hip-hop fans as the 24-year-old Baton Rouge rapper who is beefing with Youngboy Never Broke Again. Recently, he also made headlines for shooting his shot at Cardi B just days after her divorce was made public.

While his antics may boost his profile in the blogs, Fredo Bang's music speaks for him most of the time.

The 24-year-old rapper is one of Baton Rouge's hottest up-and-coming young stars. If you need proof, have a listen to his new album In The Name Of Gee. Once the first song starts, you'll be hooked, staying tuned in for the Kevin Gates and Mulatto features.

In The Name Of Gee is available now on all streaming services. Listen to it below and let us know your favorite song from it.

Tracklist:

1. How It Go

2. No Security (feat. Kevin Gates)

3. Second Line

4. Southside

5. Top

6. Lonely

7. Freak (feat. Mulatto & Petty Levels)

8. Tap In

9. Lately (feat. Seven7Hardaway)

10. Clock Out

11. Monsters

12. Dangerous

13. Receipts

14. Yeah Yeah (feat. Da Real Gee Money)

15. In Gee We Trust