It looks like Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher's collaborative tape will never drop, though that shouldn't be entirely surprising. There's been speculation that the two rappers, who once considered each other friends, had been at odds ever since Gibbs took an apparent swipe at Benny's shooting in Houston.



Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Fans were disappointed that two grown men would be exchanging subliminal shots on the Internet but it looks like there might be some bars that'll come along with it. Gibbs went on Instagram where he hinted at new music dropping this week that might include some bars towards Benny. Though he didn't specify any names, the timing of the announcement suggests that his issues with the Griselda rapper will be addressed on the upcoming record. "I got to give these n***as some bars, they gotta have it. They want some so I’ma give it to ’em," he said, as Hip-Hop-N-More pointed out.

Gibbs is on tour in Europe and is expected to head on the Space Rabbit tour across the U.S. ahead of his forthcoming album, SSS. Regardless of whether Freddie will be firing back at Benny, fans have been anticipating new music from the rapper.

Benny The Butcher is fresh off of the release of Tana Talk 4, marking the end of his run as an independent artist before the release of his major label debut on Def Jam.

Check out Freddie Gibbs' IG Story post below.





[Via]