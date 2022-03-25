There have been rumors about the tension between Freddie Gibbs and the Griselda squad but in particular, Benny The Butcher and Gibbs. The two rappers collaborated on a few occasions over the years, like "Frank Lucas" off of Alfredo and "One Way Flight" on Burden Of Proof. However, some believed that Gibbs made light of Benny's 2020 shooting, leading to unspoken beef between the two.



Rick Kern/WireImage/Getty Images

Though Benny and Freddie have entertained the idea of extending their collaborative track record together with a joint project, that window of opportunity "came and went." During a recent interview with Spotify, Benny The Butcher addressed the possibilities of the two working together in the future. "[Working with Freddie Gibbs] came and went, to be honest with you," Benny said on Spotify Greenroom podcast, Most Necessary Live. "It's all love."

"Came and went lol," Freddie tweeted in response to Spotify's post. The rapper expounded on his thoughts on his Instagram Story before sending a blanket statement to other rappers to keep his name out of their mouth. "N***as said working with Freddie Gibbs came and went," he said with a laugh. "I know some other shit that came and went, too, n***a... Just keep my name out y'all mouth when you talkin' to people who doin' interviews and shit. Just say, 'next question, man. I don't want to talk about that n***a, man.' Just say next mothafuckin' question, for real."





Benny isn't the only rapper on Griselda that Gibbs might have friction with. Gibbs previously took issue with a tweet from Westside Gunn in response to Freddie's manager Lambo who said his artist is the only rapper to drop two high-quality albums -- Bandana and Alfredo -- in one year. While Gunn demanded his respect, Gibbs expressed his displeasure with the public commentary. Neither have spoken about their issues publicly since then but we could imagine that it'll be a while until we hear any new collaborations between Freddie and the Griselda crew.