Benny The Butcher has only recently delivered his latest album The Plugs I Met 2, a project that continued his tradition of critical acclaim. In fact, there's a case to be made that the Black Soprano Family lyricist is among the most esteemed rappers in the game right now, having set such a lofty standard for quality. Today, it was confirmed that The Butcher has locked into the studio with a fellow kindred spirit, an artist in the midst of his own triumphant creative hot streak -- Grammy-nominated Alfredo aficionado Freddie Gibbs.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Taking to Twitter, Benny confirmed that he and Gangsta Gibbs are currently in the midst of a studio session, joined by none other than Burden Of Proof producer Hit-Boy. Though it's unclear as to what the trifecta is cooking up, it's certainly possible that some of the material will end up on Freddie Gibb's upcoming SSS album, a star-studded affair with confirmed features from Pharrell Williams, Metro Boomin, The Alchemist, Hit-Boy, Mike WiLL Made-It, and more.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

It's equally possible that some of this material will wind up on whatever Benny has cooking up. Though he only recently dropped off a new album, the Griselda trifecta are easily some of hip-hop's most prolific, and it wouldn't be surprising to see The Butcher looking to drop off some new material ahead of his upcoming Burden Of Plugs tour this fall. Keep an eye out for further details on the upcoming collaboration between Freddie Gibbs, Benny The Butcher, and Hit-Boy, and sound off if you're eager to see what the trio have been cooking up.