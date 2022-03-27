Benny The Butcher and Freddie Gibbs traded shots on social media, yet again, on Sunday after Benny claimed that Gibbs "begged" to do an album with him. Gibbs quickly denied the accusation.

"How can u hate on a n***a u begged to do an album with…TT4 OUT NOW !!!" Benny wrote on Twitter.



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Gibbs seemed to address the comment in a series of posts on his Instagram Story shortly afterward.

"N****z whole marketing plan for they album is to beef with Freddie Gibbs," Gibbs began. "That's cute."

"If you opened up for me before just be grateful," he continued.

The two have worked together at multiple points throughout their respective careers. Benny is featured on Gibbs' song with The Alchemist, "Frank Lucas."

"Why would I beg a n*gga to work with em when he do less than me?” Gibbs wrote in another post.

He went on to say that the beef could be laid to rest if the two were able to get in a room together, but "y'all ain't got the nuts."

It's unclear what exactly started the beef, but it appears things started going south between the two rappers after Gibbs made light of Benny's 2020 shooting, in which he was injured in the leg during an attempted robbery.

