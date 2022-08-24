From plans for a joint project together to a chain snatching, Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher's working relationship has taken a full 180 in the past few years. The two built a strong rapport with one another through collaborations like "Frank Lucas" and "One Way Flight," though tension began building after Gibbs threw shade at the Griselda rapper over getting his chain robbed in Houston.



Benny the Butcher attends Jay-Z's 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary at 40 / 40 Club. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Benny The Butcher ultimately turned the tables on Gibbs during the rapper's tour date in Buffalo this spring. Gibbs was jumped and got his chain snatched in the process but continued to hit the stage in Buffalo with a ski mask on. Though he later doubted that Benny actually got ahold of his chain, Benny seemingly provided proof.

Benny shared a video of his collection of chains that needed to be cleaned but fans quickly spotted Gibbs' E$GN pendant. The video arrived a day after Gibbs showcased his jewelry while asking fans to tag a rapper that has beef -- a presumable shot at Benny.

In response to Benny's video, Gibbs unleashed on the Tana Talk MC for flexing the E$GN chain without throwing any blows during the altercation. "Benny gay ass need to stop flexing because he was there and didn't throw a punch," Gibbs wrote with a laughing emoji. The Gary, IN rapper then claimed that there was a "sealed plea agreement" against Benny that he's willing to unpack the second his name in mentioned in a rap.



Freddie Gibbs attends as Enlighted Kingdom presents "The Lady of Heaven" red carpet during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival. (Photo By Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images)

"Hoe ass n**as did all that brought a camera man and all for promo. Still can't pack a room," he said. "Go head rap about me so I can start talking about these sealed plea agreements and shit."

He continued to heckle Benny's shooting, adding, "Ok Imma stop talking about these police ass n***as I don't want a RICO case." Finally, Gibbs told Benny to "Get ya medicine." Check the exchange below.



