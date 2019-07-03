It's been less than a week since Freddie Gibbs and Madlib dropped their second collaborative project Bandana and the record is already in talks of being a frontrunner for album of the year. Gibbs, per usual, was a beast lyrically and Madlib delivered impressive productions, and when the latter revealed that he made all of his beats on an iPad, it was then that he was met with criticism.

"Some of these n*ggas mad lmao. I’m gonna keep making good music I like," Madlib wrote. "I'm gonna keep doin my thing till i’m 90. i’m gonna keep getting better. That iPad remark was just to say stop making excuses - use a tape deck if necessary. Technology is what you make it." Bandana was also packed with features from hip hop heavy hitters like Pusha T, Run The Jewels's Killer Mike, Anderson .Paak, Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) and The Roots's Black Thought who rounded things out to make an album worthy of multiple rotations.

He's not one to be boxed in and, arguably, there are few who match up with the skills of Gibbs. "I kind of created my own lane, I got my own lane of things, so I'm not really pressured,” Gibbs told Vibe. “I'm dropping music to satisfy the people that rock with me, and if some new people rock with me, that's cool, but if not, I'm not tripping." He added, "I always ask myself, if there was a rap hall of fame, would I go? And yeah, once I finished this album I was like 'yeah, I think I'd be there.'"

Once again proving that he's worthy of that hall of fame status, Gibbs dropped a fire freestyle for Real 92.3's Bootleg Kev and DJ Hed. He spit rhymes over Drake's recent Toronto Raptors Championship collaboration "Money in the Grave" featuring Rick Ross. Check it out below and let us know your favorite lines.