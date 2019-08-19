bandana
- Original ContentFreddie Gibbs Proves That "SSS" Will Be Worth The WaitFreddie Gibbs might be showing more interest in ventures outside of hip-hop these days but his live performances prove that he's a master of his craft. By Aron A.
- Original ContentSkinny Suge: The Vulnerability Of Freddie GibbsFrom "Freddie Gordy" to "Skinny Suge," Freddie Gibbs' most compelling work is rooted in emotional vulnerability. By Aron A.
- MusicFreddie GIbbs & Alchemist Announce New Music Dropping TomorrowAre you ready for new Freddie?By Aron A.
- MusicFreddie Gibbs & Madlib Revamp "Bandana" Cuts With El Michels AffairFreddie Gibbs & Madlib team up with the El Michels Affair to completely jazzify "Bandana" songs.By Aron A.
- GramRoddy Ricch Still Repping Crip During QuarantineRoddy Ricch stepped out to get some essential goods and he made sure to protect himself by wearing a Crip bandana over his face.By Alex Zidel
- RandomTupac Shakur Bandanas, Hotel Bill, Handwritten Poem All Up For AuctionTupac Shakur items are hot sellers for auctioneers, and now one dozen personal items are up for sale to the highest bidder. By Erika Marie
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Performs “Bandana” Deep Cuts For Ctrl SessionsFreddie Gibbs took to Vevo's Ctrl studios to perform "Soul Right" and "Cataracts", deep cuts off of his and Madlib's acclaimed album, "Bandana".By Bhaven Moorthy
- MusicMadlib Talks Working On Album With Pusha-T & Music With GriseldaMadlib is one of the most revered producers in hip hop, and he's expanding to including what's expected to be fire collaborations with Pusha-T and Griselda.By Erika Marie
- MixtapesFreddie Gibbs & Madlib Go Instrumental On "Bandana Beats"No vocals needed. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsFreddie Gibbs & The Colleagues Connect On "Red Vans"New heat from Freddie Gibbs and The Colleagues. By Aron A.
- MusicFreddie Gibbs & Madlib Announce "Bandana" Instrumental AlbumThe instrumental album of the year. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFreddie Gibbs & Madlib Deliver Emotional Tiny Desk PerformanceGrown man sh*t.By Aron A.
- MusicFreddie Gibbs & Madlib Will Appear On "Tiny Desk" This FridaySave the date.By Cole Blake
- CrimeIndiana Police Search For Man With "Crime Pays" Face Tat, Freddie Gibbs ReactsAnyway, stream "Bandana". By Noah C
- MusicMadlib Confirms "Bandana" Sequel With Freddie GibbsMore magic on the way. By Noah C
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Starts AOTY Campaign With "Bandana" Movie TrailerFreddie Gibbs & Madlib expand the "Bandana" movement. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Bodies "Fake Names" Performance On "A Colors Show"Freddie Gibbs delivers a "Bandana" favorite to "Colors."By Aron A.
- Music VideosFreddie Gibbs & Madlib Grab Eric Andre For Hilarious "Half Manne Half Cocaine" VisualFreddie Gibbs and Madlib imagine a world of "titty dicks" in their new "Bandana" visual.By Aron A.
- GossipFreddie Gibbs Accused Of Threatening To Kill His Baby Mama: ReportFreddie Gibbs might be in some serious trouble.By Cole Blake
- MusicFreddie Gibbs & Madlib Bring "Pinata" & "Bandana" Cuts To Boiler RoomWatch the sweaty set. By Noah C
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Lists Tyler, The Creator & Rick Ross Albums In His Top 5 AOTY So Far"Bandana" is still on repeat for Freddie Gibbs but there are a handful of other artists that he believes is worth more than just a few spins.By Aron A.