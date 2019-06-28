Freddie Gibbs & Madlib's "Bandana" Is The Hip Hop Record You've Been Waiting For

For the second time, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib have joined forces to create a collaborative record that delights hip hop audiences. It was back in 2014 that these two dropped off Piñata and now they've returned with the second installment of their planned trilogy of albums. By the sounds of this latest project Bandana, Gibbs and Madlib have been able to sharpen those rough edges without losing the street touch that sets them apart from other artists.

Features include artists Pusha T, Run The Jewels's Killer Mike, Anderson .Paak,Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) and The Roots's Black Thought, all of whom add their own unique touches to a stellar record. According to Vibe, Bandana is released through Keep Cool, a subsidiary label of RCA and Sony Music, as well as Madlib's Invasion and Gibb's ESGN. Gibbs made it clear that although there's major label weight behind this latest project, he's still staying true to his roots.

"I kind of created my own lane, I got my own lane of things, so I'm not really pressured,” Gibbs says. “I'm dropping music to satisfy the people that rock with me, and if some new people rock with me, that's cool, but if not, I'm not tripping." Let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Obrigado

2. Freestyle Sh*t

3. Half Manne Half Cocaine

4. Crime Pays

5. Massage Seats

6. Palmolive ft. Pusha T & Killer Mike

7. Fake Names

8. Flat Tummy Tea

9. Situations

10. Giannis ft. Anderson .Paak

11. Practice

12. Cataracts

13. Gat Damn

14. Education ft. Yasiin Bey & Black Thought

15. Soul Right