Freddie Gibbs Delivers Soulful Summer Jam On "Cataracts"

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib dropped off what many are calling an instant classic with Bandana. Now, I'm never the person to call a project classic without at least a few months of listening, but Bandana is a magnificent piece of art. Gibbs and Madlib deliver an album for true hip-hop lovers. The soul of hip-hop is strong with this one. From the lyrics and flows, to the beats and concepts, Bandana is an album that should not be missed this Summer.

Tucked away on the 15 song effort is "Cataracts," a soulful Summer banger. The instrumental will make you want to drive down the freeway with the windows down while Gibbs drops heartfelt lyrics about the struggles he's witnessed. The percussions are very subtle, giving Gibbs the ability to twist his flow any way he pleases around the vintage sample.

Quotable Lyrics

Fuck Generation X, this generation genocide

Your social stat make you fantasize about a homicide

To me, the God Allah is the black man personified

Anticipatin' and killin' my own in search of wealth

Should he come knockin' at the door of your home, you know, for death

Knew the Lord was in the room when my daughter took her first breath

Cold turkey on the dope, had to gain the knowledge of self