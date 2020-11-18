The beef between Freddie Gibbs and Jeezy goes back years. There's a lot of lost respect on both sides. Their relationship is nowhere close to where it was in 2011 when Gibbs inked a deal with The Snowman. While they've had moments where they've been cool, these days, there's just a lot of animosity.

During the leadup to Jeezy's long-anticipated new album The Recession 2, the rapper released his latest single "Therapy For My Soul" which references his problems with Freddie Gibbs, 50 Cent, and more. Gibbs was quick to respond to the disses, stepping hard on Jeezy's neck on social media.

"BMF put U in a headlock in front of me. U gotta come harder than this snow flake. @Jeezy," wrote Gibbs in his first strike. "I can’t beef with n***a u got it snow U won," he added. "@jeezy n***a smoked yo partner and u bout to sit in the room and do a verzuz wit him. Don’t talk no street shit to me fam."

As you can imagine, people are waking up to this beef being rehashed and reacting to it in droves, causing Gibbs' name to be a trending topic on Twitter.

