Jeezy is gearing up to have a major month. Not only has the Snowman opted to face off against his old foe Gucci Mane in what's sure to be an interesting Verzuz battle, but he's also lining up the release of his tenth studio album The Recession 2. And savvy businessman that he is, Jeezy understands the value of an opportunity. As such, he's once again confirmed the release date to his upcoming drop, one day removed from his big tilt with Guwop. Considering the vast number of eyes set to be tuning in, expect Jeezy to carry plenty of momentum into his big midnight Recession 2 release.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In addition to confirming the album's release date, Jeezy also unveiled the appropriately classy album cover, one that finds him rocking a beret with what can only be described as a vengeance. Unfortunately, he neglected to provide further details on the tracklist, but don't be surprised to see Jeezy once again delivering in a major way. Who knows -- perhaps he'll even come full circle and connect with Gucci Mane in the booth; after all, both men have proven themselves to be opportunistic businessmen, and what better way to run the numbers than a full-scale reunion on wax?

So there you have it. Jeezy's The Recession 2 arrives on Friday, November 20th, one day following his Verzuz battle with Gucci Mane. It arrives twelve years removed from the original Recession, which featured some of Jeezy's biggest hits to date. Do you think the sequel has the potential to live up to the original's reputation?