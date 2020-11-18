Jeezy Reflects On His Former Friendships On "Therapy For My Soul"

We're just days ahead of Jeezy and Gucci Mane's Verzuz match-up and things are already started to get interesting. Viewers initially expected to see T.I. and Jeezy go track-for-track on the music-centered series, but after fans thought that Guwop would be a better look, the Verzuz gods—Timbaland and Swizz Beatz—made it happen. These two artists have had their fair share of beef in the past, so it will be interesting to see how they maturely come together to share a number of their greatest hits.

At the top of Wednesday (November 18) morning, Jeezy shared his latest single, "Therapy For My Soul," a track that is said to be featured on his Friday (November 20) release, The Recession 2. The album comes 12 years after The Recession and on his latest track, Jeezy reflects on the experiences, both good and bad, that helped shape him along his journey. He's not the same man that he was over a decade ago and it seems that he's hoping to communicate that fact with his fans. Stream "Therapy For My Soul" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

And everybody wonderin' what happened with me and Coach

Same sh*t that happened between Tommy and Ghost

'Cause yeah the checks comin' in but the trust ain't there

I would say it's all him but that wouldn't be fair

I was fresh up out the streets, just tryna fight my own demons

Knew somethin' wasn't right, guess I had my own reasons