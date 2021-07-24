mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fedd The God Drops New Track "Activated" Ft. Wiz Khalifa & Chevy Woods

Kevin Quinitchett
July 24, 2021 12:17
Activated
Fedd The God Feat. Wiz Khalifa & Chevy Woods

Fedd The God brings the heat in the name of Taylor Gang with the release of "Activated."


Fedd The God is arguably one of the most consistent members of Wiz Khalifa's Taylor Gang imprint. Still riding off the high from the release of April's Speed RacerFedd The God is showing no signs of stopping. This week, he returned with the release of "Activated" ft. Taylor Gang head honcho Wiz Khalifa, and fellow labelmate Chevy Woods

On "Activated," Fedd The God puts his unrelenting flow on full display with a barrage of excellent sh*t talking. He's soon joined by fellow Taylor Gang members Wiz Khalifa and Chevy Woods who dive into the exhilarating trap production and complement Fedd's braggadocious bars. 

Fedd The God is among the newest signees to the label. The release of "Activated" offers a glimpse of a promising trajectory ahead. 

Check out Fedd The God's latest release below. 

Quotable Lyrics
I'm a pimp, don' test my patience
YSL, my daily fragrance
NIKE dunks while ya'll be skatin'
B-Rad told ya'll don't be hatin'
Paper is the common language
Freak bad b**ches, Charlie's Angels

