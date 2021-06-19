Spinning Gold film, a biopic centered around the life of famed record producer Neil Bogart, has been in development for quite some time now. For those who don't know much about Bogart, he is often credited with discovering musical acts such as Kiss, Donna Summer, Gladys Knight and the Pips, and many more.

It has certainly been a lengthy development process. News of Spinning Gold was announced as early as 2011, but as of June 2021, the movie remains in development. That's not to say there haven't been updates, however. The latest casting news was released on Friday, June 18, per Deadline. It was previously reported that Samuel L. Jackson was slated to play the late funk icon, George Clinton. However, for unknown reasons, Clinton will now be played by Wiz Khalifa, in what's looking like his biggest role to date.

Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

Khalifa is just one of many actors and musicians on the cast of Spinning Gold. Jeremy Jordan is set to play Bogart, while Jay Pharoah, Michelle Monaghan, Jason Isaacs, Jason Derulo, Sebastian Maniscalco, Dan Fogler, Chris Redd, Peyton List, Pink Sweat$, Casey Likes, Sam Harris, Alex Gaskarth, Jimmy Wolk, Michael Ian Black, and Vinnie Pastore will also star in the film.

Appropriate given the film's emphasis on the music industry, the soundtrack is lined with artists -- including Wiz Khalifa, Jason Derulo, Pink Sweat$, and more. They will be performing covers of songs made famous by The Isley Brothers, Parliament, Bill Withers, as well as other artists associated with Neil Bogart's legacy. Production on Spinning Gold is set to begin this month in New Jersey. A release date has not been announced yet.

