Taylor Gang's Fedd The God & Wiz Khalifa Team Up For "Yea Yup"

Artist's under Wiz Khalifa's Taylor Gang banner double as label mates and each other's go-to collaborators. It's no wonder the label's latest signee Fedd the God enlisted the help of the boss himself for his latest single "Yea Yup." The single arrives as the fourth single from his upcoming EP Speed Racer, set to arrive on April 9th.

On the track, the Pittsburgh rappers go back and forth about their luxurious lifestyles, earning money, their opps, and their relationships with the ladies. Speaking of the song's conception, the 26-year-old said neither he nor Wiz had a concept in mind when they hit the studio to cut the track.

“He just wanted to see what I had, my skill set,” Fedd says, “so he put on a beat and he went, ‘Start a song, start a song up,’ and I just started freestylin’.” He added that the experience wasn't nerve-wracking, but rather, " it was like playing one-on-one basketball versus one of your favorite players. It was a moment you’re ready for.”

The video for the track is set to debut on Monday, April 5th. Until then, give "Yea Yup" a listen and let us know how you're feeling about the track down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

B*tch I pull up like I'm Gretsky

Catching waves at jetski

She don't wanna love no more, she just wanna sex me

Bank account on overload, OGs they just blessed me