Taylor Gang's Fedd The God Drops "Speed Racer"

Aron A.
April 13, 2021 20:23
Speed Racer
Fedd The God

Fedd The God drops off his new project ft. Wiz Khalifa and the late Jimmy Wopo.


The Taylor Gang movement is still moving strong, even through a pandemic. Up until 2020, it felt like each member of the crew was either steadily in the lab or on the road but obviously with the current circumstances, that hasn't been possible in the last year. However, they are still pumping out new music frequently with Fedd The God being the latest to drop. On Friday, the rapper returned with his latest body of work, Speed Racer. The nine-song effort is largely handled on his own with the exception of "Yea Yup" ft. Wiz Khalifa and "Friday" ft. the late Jimmy Wopo.

Serving as his first official body of work since 2019's Northside Shit, fans will certainly appreciate Fedd The God's new project. Check it out below. 

