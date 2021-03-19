Fedd The God
- MixtapesFedd The God Connects With Wiz Khalifa & Chevy Woods For "3Peat" EPThe Taylor Gang artists show out on the 4-track effort this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsFedd The God Drops "Sense Of Urgency"Fedd The God releases his latest project, "Sense Of Urgency." By Aron A.
- NewsFedd The God Drops New Track "Activated" Ft. Wiz Khalifa & Chevy WoodsFedd The God brings the heat in the name of Taylor Gang with the release of "Activated." By Kevin Quinitchett
- NewsTaylor Gang's Fedd The God Drops "Speed Racer"Fedd The God drops off his new project ft. Wiz Khalifa and the late Jimmy Wopo. By Aron A.
- NewsTaylor Gang's Fedd The God & Wiz Khalifa Team Up For "Yea Yup"It's a Taylor Gang affair on Fedd the God's latest single. By Madusa S.
- NewsTaylor Gang's Fedd The God Flips Black Rob Classic On "42"Taylor Gang signee Fedd The God revisits Black Rob's "Woah" for his rambunctious new single "42." By Mitch Findlay