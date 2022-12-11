Representing for Taylor Gang among this weekend’s slew of new releases is Fedd The God. The recording artist shared his 3Peat EP on Friday (December 9), complete with three appearances from Chevy Wood and Wiz Khalifa. Additionally, the latter rapper also assists with the project’s opening title, “Ludic.”

The project boasts beats from the collective’s resident producer Sledgren. Quadwoofer Bangz and Icey also did their part in assisting with the record’s sonic development.

As Attack The Culture notes, Fedd The God previously shared his plans for the quickly approaching new year. “My goals and visions for 2023 [are] to chart, have a single on the chart, get a gold record, and do a European tour,” he said.

Elsewhere, he got real about what it’s like to work alongside Khalifa and Woods in the studio. “The creative process of working with Chevy and Wiz is like Sensei and the teacher,” the “Strip Club Jesus” artist says.

“I do my thing and then they give constructive criticism, and I can take the criticism. It’s never an ego when it comes to the music. All they want to hear from me is good music so they just direct me to get outside my comfort zone.”

Fedd went on to note that he avoids putting himself into a box musically, and his mentors do the same. “They never make me feel uncomfortable in the studio,” he explains.

“The creative process with Chevy is like drawing a free-form picture. The creative process with Wiz is more so on some like, he knows the formula, he has a formula. There’s no real formula for a hit but he knows a formula for gravitation of people and connectivity.”

Stream Fedd The God’s 3Peat EP on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know which title is your favourite in the comments.

3Peat EP Tracklist:

Ludic Killer Bs Nostalgia 3D

