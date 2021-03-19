mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Taylor Gang's Fedd The God Flips Black Rob Classic On "42"

Mitch Findlay
March 19, 2021 13:27
Taylor Gang signee Fedd The God revisits Black Rob's "Woah" for his rambunctious new single "42."


Taylor Gang's own Fedd The God has come through with a new single, looking to a past classic and flipping Black Rob's classic "Woah." Over a modern interpretation of Buckwild's iconic instrumental, Fedd The God revisits the original flow for the track's chorus before sliding into the verse. "Shake your ass on my dawg, do your shit like a pro / little red dress trying to teach me her stroll," he spits, making his intentions abundantly clear. 

"Henny in my system, bout to lead the crowd on go, did I fuck his bitch? I told him I don't even know," he raps, kicking off his second verse. "It might have been me, but she was fucking with my bro / and why you acting hostile, little boy you gotta go." Making sure to rep the Khalifa Kush while acknowledging its potency, Fedd The God seems to thrive while inebriated -- at the very least, such is the blurry picture "42" ultimately paints. Check it out for yourself now, and sound off if you still keep Black Rob's "Woah" in steady rotation to this day.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Henny in my system, bout to lead the crowd on go
Did I fuck his bitch? I told him I don't even know
It might have been me, but she was fucking with my bro 
And why you acting hostile, little boy you gotta go

