All eyes were on Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. this past weekend after the two retired fighters got in the ring for an exhibition match, which was filled with high-profile performances from French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, and more. Snoop Dogg ended up winning the night with his outstanding commentary, but another big winner was Jake Paul, who knocked out Nate Robinson in convincing order.

The YouTuber has been trending all week because of his win against Nate, but Fat Joe doesn't think that people on social media are giving the retired NBA star the respect that he deserves.



David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Prior to his chat with Mya, Fat Joe took a minute to speak about Nate Robinson, also revealing that he was offered millions of dollars to fight 50 Cent, which he declined.

"I'm talking about my brother Nate Robinson. How many of you would have the heart to get in the ring at a Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight and fight one-on-one against another guy," asked Joe in a video. "And so, yeah, he caught the L. But it's so much heart of a lion to go in there and fight and I don't think people are giving him the respect they should. And then a lot of people on social media, meaning you, just like to talk shit. Basically, you wouldn't do the shit yourself."

He went on to state that not even he would get in the ring on such a grand stage.



Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

"I wouldn't do it. When I had beef with 50 Cent, people were, like, fake offering me $10 million, $5 million, to go fight 50 one-on-one. I'm not scared of 50. I'd fight him for free half the time! But to get knocked out on TV, it's tough and I don't think we're giving [Nate] his respect. He got knocked out, I get it. It was explosive, it was crazy. I get it. But you can't keep trying to kill our people that got the courage to entertain us."

Listen below at the 10-minute mark.