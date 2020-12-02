Nate Robinson and Jake Paul were part of the highly-entertaining card for Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.'s bout on Saturday night, possibly even stealing the show.

The last few seconds of the fight have gone viral, even sparking a challenge on social media, largely due to the violent nature of Jake Paul's knockout punch on Nate Robinson. The retired NBA star was laid out by the YouTuber, hitting the deck hard and remaining still for seconds. Jake Paul has been training in the gym for a minute but this is one of the first times we've got to see him in the ring, impressing with a fierce knockout. He has since gone on to call out Conor McGregor.

Paul has been busy post-bout in the studio, releasing his "Park South Freestyle" and even hopping in the booth with DaBaby. It's unclear if they worked on new music together but, on Instagram, Paul showed off by hanging with the rapper, who mocked the living hell out of Nate Robinson.

In a video that was posted to Paul's page, DaBaby could be seen laying on the floor, face-down, completing the Nate Robinson challenge. He bounces up with energy, revealing that a blunt was in his mouth the whole time.

Nate Robinson has spoken out following the results of his fight against Jake Paul, writing: "Thank you everyone for all of the well wishes, I’m OK. I appreciate @triller for the opportunity as well as everyone that has backed me during the fight. To my coaches, trainers, fans, and teammates, I appreciate all of the time and support you guys put in with me...it wasn’t the outcome that we wanted, but I’m thankful for the opportunity to fight on the biggest stage that there has been."