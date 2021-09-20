Future's relationship with fatherhood has been well-documented. It's a double-sided coin: one side where Future loves his kids and has them with him often as shown in parts of the The Wizrd documentary which came out in 2019, and another side where Future has had eight children with different women and has had conflicts with each of them including issues with Russell Wilson's involvement with his and Ciara's son, a spat at a birthday party and multiple disputes over child support.

The HNDRXX rapper's latest controversy involving one of his children, however, came this weekend on Twitter. On his son Jaiden's birthday, Pluto tweeted "Happy bday to my son Jaiden..I'm behind you that 1000%!! I love u the most kid."

Most parents would tell you that they don't have a favorite child but most parents would also tell you that's a lie. Future didn't do either. He just posted out in the open that he loves his son Jaiden the most. Whether or not he meant it *exactly* like that is up for debate and it's doubtful we'll ever get a full explanation from Future himself, but fans were certainly quick to react to what they felt was some pretty strong favoritism and brought the memes to go along with it.

And in the comment section of The Shade Room's IG post about Future's tweet, fans went off there, too.

