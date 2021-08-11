Rappers and the mothers of their children don't always get along, and often, they take their grievances to social media. It seems as if Future has been embroiled in drama involving one or more of the mothers of children for years, from Ciara to Eliza Reign to Brittni Mealy, and the latter shared screenshots of an alleged exchange between the rapper and their son, Prince Wilburn, that raised eyebrows.

Brittni popped up on her Instagram Story with the messages and she was so upset that she didn't even censor her ex's phone number. Fans are already having fun with that.

The exchange begins with what looks to be Prince sending a crying emoji to Future, then the rapper responds, "Tell your mom." The child responds, "Tell my mom what" and Future replies, "Buy u some clothes." After Prince writes "Dad," the rapper looks to reply, "Your mom is a hoe!" Fans aren't convinced that it was truly Future behind the messages.

Brittni shared another screenshot of the name-calling text and added, "Child Abuse" to another slide on her Story. Some people pointed out that she deleted the post that showed the phone number and changed the name to "Dad1." Future hasn't addressed this controversy, but this isn't the first time these two have gone at it.

Back in December 2020 at their son's birthday party, Brittni accused Future of saying "f*ck him" when speaking about their son. She went on a rant about her ex but later, praised his parenting. Check out the latest from these two below.



Instagram



Instagram