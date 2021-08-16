Future is expected to head to court, later this month, regarding a child support case with the mother of his daughter, Eliza Reign. The parents will reconvene in Florida on August 26 for the trial.

Reign originally sought $53,000 per month in child support; however, Future rejected the deal and offered just $1,000 in return. Later, a judge found that he must pay $3,200.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The mother wants Future to provide his record label contracts and business deals, as she believes he is hiding the true extent of his wealth. Future has done his best to block these attempts thus far.

Future has accused Reign of "ruining his reputation" throughout the lawsuit.

The "Mask Off" rapper has children with numerous other women as well, including Brittni Mealy. Future recently faced backlash after reportedly texting his and Mealy's son that his "mom is a hoe!" Mealy shared images of the texts on her Instagram story, last week.

When some claimed that the images were fake, she replied on her Instagram story: "On GAWD YOU SAID IT THEY NEED TO CANCEL YOU. Cruelty to children! Haven't seen him in 3 months but in the same State I can Keep Going!"

"I DO NOT PLAY ABOUT MY KIDS!" she added.