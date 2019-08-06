Depending on who you ask, Future released one of the best albums of the entire year so far. Others will probably tell you that The WIZRD was underwhelming. With minimal build-up, Future informed fans at the beginning of the year that he would be arriving with a new album, unveiling his latest piece of art to the world. Fans wished for a return to DS2-era Pluto but, once again, we got a version of the rapper that seems comfortable where he's been for the last three years. Still, the album is very easy to listen to and while it may not be as deep as his previous projects, it definitely gave us a new element to his twisted mind. After a few months, Future is finally waking up with a plaque for his new album because The WIZRD has officially been certified gold by the RIAA.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Future rarely fails to come through with some solid trap joints and he did so once again at the top of 2019 with his WIZRD LP. It took half a year for it to achieve this mark but we're confident that with streaming numbers continuing to come in, the album could go platinum before the end of the year.

Congratulations to Future on the success of his latest complete body of work!

