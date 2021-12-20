Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted at a local movie theater in Staten Island to check out the new film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, on Saturday. At the theater, a fan troll Kardashian by telling her that her ex, Kanye West, is "way better."

"Yo, Kim, Kanye's way better. I'm not even gonna hold you," the fan shouted in a video circulating online.

Kardashian doesn't respond to the fan and storms past them.



Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

In other pictures from the night, Kardashian is seen with Davidson. The two have been dating since at least October when they were first photographed together holding hands publically.

People recently reported that a source close to the couple says Davidson is "so into her and is always 'my girl' this and 'my girl' that."

"He's exactly what Kim needed after her divorce—someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with," they added. "The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote."

Kardashian and West broke things off back in February 2021 after being together since 2012. In the time since, West has tried to win her back.

Check out the fan's interaction with Kardashian below.



