Kanye West is trying very hard to get back together with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, it would seem. Despite Kim's recent relationship with Pete Davidson, it's become clear that Kanye won't let his wife move on peacefully and this week, he explained why he "needs" to get back together with Kim during a surprise visit to Skid Row.

Speaking about being near to his family, Ye said, "The narrative that God wants is for you to see that everything can be redeemed. In all these relationships, we’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband. But right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be standing right here. I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic, but I’m here to change that narrative. I’m not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family."



He continued, "I'm doing everything to be right next to the situation. I'm trying to express this in the most sane way possible, the most calm way possible, but I need to be back at home. Why is that? Because if the enemy can separate KimYe, there's going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is okay. But when the kingdom, when God, who has already won, brings KimYe together, there's gonna be millions of families that are gonna be influenced and say that they can overcome the separation, the trauma, the devil that's used and capitalized and keeps people in misery, while people step over homeless people to get to the Gucci store."

Ye seems very hopeful that he can breathe new life into his marriage with Kim, despite rumors that he's moving on himself with model Vinetria.

