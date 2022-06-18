As just about everyone weighs in on Drake's latest musical effort, Fake Drake, or Izzy, is mapping out to make the most of this opportunity. For months, Fake Drake has been jet-setting as he seemingly poses as the star, and there have been sightings from one coast to the next. He's been spotted at Miami nightclubs and he even has booked gigs where he performs Drake's songs, and according to Izzy, Champagne Papi doesn't have any problems with him securing a bag.

In the wee hours of Friday (June 17), morning, Drake delivered his surprise album, Honestly, Nevermind. It's been an album that has been heavily debated as people compare Drake's eras and catalog, and over on Izzy's Instagram, he shared a video of himself FaceTiming with the OVO hitmaker.

In the clip, Fake Drake said he decided to call up Drizzy to congratulate him on the new album and to confirm that he would eventually have a feature on a Real Drake record. On the call, Drake seemed to confirm that, indeed, they would be working together in the future in some compacity.

"NOBODY BELIEVED GOD DID, DRAKE DID," Fake Drake added in the caption. Izzy has been making major waves with his rising Fake Drake fame, and because he has received the OVO stamp of approval, he's not slowing down anytime soon.

