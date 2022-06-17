It's been less than 24 hours and it seems that most people have formed an opinion on Drake's new dance album. The rapper's latest offering is a departure from what we've come to know of his sound and it doesn't seem like people are adjusting to it well.



John Phillips/Getty Images

Just after the album dropped, Drake made it abundantly clear that he was having the time of his life, regardless of what was being said about the album on Twitter. Still, it seems he caught wind of the backlash following a couple of shots and responded on Instagram. "It's all good if you don't get it yet. That's what we do," he said. "We waiting for you to catch up. We're caught up already. On to the next. My goodness."

If fans don't appreciate his latest opus, then hopefully for them, he returns to his hit-making formula on the next installment in the Scary Hours series. During the launch of his SiriusXM show Table For One, Drake hinted thatScary Hours 3would be dropping in the near future. He also hinted that he has a poetry book on the way. Overall, it seems like Drake has a lot of music in his arsenal that he's gearing up to drop this year.

Check out Drake's comments below and sound off with your favorite track on Honestly, Nevermind.