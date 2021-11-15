Izzy
- MusicFake Drake FaceTimes With Drake, Seems To Confirm Upcoming FeatureIzzy, or Fake Drake, wanted to congratulate Drizzy on the release of "Honestly, Nevermind."By Erika Marie
- MusicFake Drake Is Allegedly Getting Paid To Perform Drake SongsFake Drake has been making public appearances since October of last year and now it appears he is getting paid to perform Drake's songs. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicFake Drake Claims Drizzy Doesn't Mind Him Booking Gigs As The RapperAccording to the lookalike, Drake says, "Let the guy get his bag."By Erika Marie