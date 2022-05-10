Fake Drake is doing more than just clout chasing. He's actually getting paid to perform some of Drake's songs. On Monday (May 9), DJ Akademiks shared an IG clip of Fake Drake performing for a small crowd. He did his best version of Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later", but his performance is receiving backlash over the show fees.

The video's caption read, "$%K a show @izzyydrake." It's unknown if this figure is real, but if it's true, there may be a lot of money in the doppelganger business.

Fake Drake has been making public appearances since last October and is now claiming that the real Drake is copying his style, all the way down to the Certified Lover Boy heart shaved into his hair. "I've had the heart for like a year and a half", he said during an appearance on The Fan Bus. "I have the heart because, you know, if you do things with your heart, it'll come back." He added, "I seen Drake rocking with this jacket, it was this black furry jacket, and I had that jacket, like two and half years ago. I'm not even kidding."

Drake's doppelganger's real name is Izzy and claims that he didn't ask for all of this attention - he's just being himself. During his interview on The Fan Bus, he pushed back against questions that he was attempting to imitate the superstar rapper. "Nah, this is just who I am," he said. "I'm just like, I'm just going with the flow, you know? I didn't ask to become famous."

