Whether Emily B and Fabolous are together or not, they've still got some court handlings to go through that revolve around Fab's previous harassment case towards the mother of his child. BOSSIP reports that back in May, the "Into You" music maker got pulled over by cops for riding around without a front license plate. Upon further discussion with police, it was revealed that Fab also had an expired driver's license and didn't have his car's inspection.



Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

According to the publication, Fabolous didn't get his car towed because Emily B came to the rescue and drove the car back home. However, Fab did get summoned and is set to appear in court in September to deal with the latter. The lingering issue is surrounded around his plea deal where Fab admitted to harassing Emily and her father and whether the cop run-in would affect that. Fabs lawyers tell Bossip that he's off the hook for having his ticket interfere since the 12 months in a pre-trial intervention program had a "no conditions” term that means any police issues outside of the single case can't affect the plea deal.

Recently, Emily B responded to comments of her and Fabolous ending their relationship. "This often offends people when I say this, but I don’t care. My mental health is priority over any friendship or relationship. I’ll lose anyone and anything before I lost my mind," she wrote. “This has been my mood all year!”