The relationship status of Emily B and Fabolous seems to have two sides to the reported story. As we previously posted, the "Into You" singer was spotted with a mystery woman by TMZ, which sparked the idea that the duo had broken up. Fabolous clapped back fiercely at the publication, threatening to sue for defamation detailing how he and Emily were on good terms. "These blogs are making fake stories & breaking up families. Complicating people’s lives for a story!! For some clicks. @tmztv_ ran a baseless story with no confirmations from me or @emilyb_ I LOVE EMILY B," he wrote.

Emily B has now spoken since posting a few statements to her Instagram story that is seemingly in direct correlation with the issue at hand. “This often offends people when I say this, but I don’t care. My mental health is priority over any friendship or relationship. I’ll lose anyone and anything before I lost my mind," she wrote via BOSSIP. “This has been my mood all year!”

The mother of three (two with Fab) recently took a ladies trip to Bahamas that looked like all kinds of well deserved R&R.

As we know, Emily and Fab dealt with a domestic abuse situation last year when Fab was booked for allegedly knocking Emily's teeth out, punching her and harassing her family.