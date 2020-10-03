New month, new streaming selection.
Amazon Prime’s October new arrivals have a little something in store for everyone. Leading the pack is the return of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show on October 2, Volume 2 of which features Bella Hadid, Paris Hilton, and Willow Smith, as well as performances from Travis Scott, Miguel, Big Sean, and others.
Also making its way to the streaming platform this month include: blockbuster The Da Vinci Code, romcom What To Expect When You’re Expecting, and 1999 psychological drama, Girl, Interrupted, featuring Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie, and Jared Leto. Garrett Bradley’s ever-relevant documentary about America’s prison-industrial complex, Time, will also be arriving on the platform on October 16th. Earlier this year, Bradley became the first black woman to win best director for a U.S. documentary at the Sundance Film Festival for Time, which follows a black woman’s fight to get her husband freed from his 60-year prison sentence for a robbery they committed together out of desperation in the ‘90s.
Below is a comprehensive list of everything coming to Amazon Prime this month. Which features will you be tuning into?
October 1
Sons of the Soil, season 1 (Amazon Original)
30 Days Of Night
A Knight’s Tale
Battlefield Earth
Blood Ties
Drugstore Cowboy
Eight Millimeter
Funny Girl
Girl, Interrupted
Guess Who
Joe
John Carpenter’s Vampires
Killers
Kindred Spirits
La Sucursal
Madea’s Big Happy Family
Mud
National Security
Next Level
Noose For A Gunman
Nurse
Quantum Of Solace
Raging Bull
Señorita Justice
Southside With You
Spaceballs
Species
Thanks For Sharing
The Big Hit
The Da Vinci Code
The Departed
The Gambler Wore A Gun
The Grudge 3
The Mask Of Zorro
The Mothman Prophecies
The Pianist
The Wedding Planner
Triumph Of The Spirit
1992: Berlusconi Rising, season 1
40 & Single, season 1
America’s Great Divide: From Obama to Trump, season 1
Cisco Kid, season 1
Cities of the Underworld, season 1
Cold Case Files Classic, season 1
Get Shorty, seasons 1-3
Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror
Liar, season 1
Mrs. Wilson, season 1
Mystery Road, season 1
PNS Kids: Spooky Stories!, season 1
Tales of Tomorrow, season 1
The Great British Baking Show, season 1
The Loudest Voice, season 1
Thou Shalt Not Kill, season 1
October 2
Bug Diaries Halloween Special (Amazon Original)
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 (Amazon Original)
12 Hour Shift
October 6
Black Box (Amazon Original)
The Lie (Amazon Original)
The Transporter Refueled
Mr. Robot, season 4
Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!
Spontaneous
October 8
Archive
October 9
Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers (Amazon Original)
Terminator: Dark Fate
The Doorman
October 10
Jack And Jill
October 11
Ben 10 vs The Universe: The Movie
October 13
Evil Eye (Amazon Original)
Nocturne (Amazon Original)
Batman: Death in the Family
Fatima
Greenland
October 14
A Most Beautiful Thing
October 15
Halal Love Story
Playing With Fire
October 16
What the Constitution Means to Me (Amazon Original)
Time (Amazon Original)
Kajillionare
Love and Monsters
The Personal History of David Copperfield
October 21
Cyrano, My Love
October 23
Mirzapur (Amazon Original)
October 26
What To Expect When You’re Expecting
October 27
Battle Los Angeles
The Craft
October 29
Soorarai Pottru
I’ll See You In My Dreams
October 30
The Challenge: ETA (Amazon Original)
Truth Seekers (Amazon Original)