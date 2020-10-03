Amazon Prime’s October new arrivals have a little something in store for everyone. Leading the pack is the return of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show on October 2, Volume 2 of which features Bella Hadid, Paris Hilton, and Willow Smith, as well as performances from Travis Scott, Miguel, Big Sean, and others.

Also making its way to the streaming platform this month include: blockbuster The Da Vinci Code, romcom What To Expect When You’re Expecting, and 1999 psychological drama, Girl, Interrupted, featuring Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie, and Jared Leto. Garrett Bradley’s ever-relevant documentary about America’s prison-industrial complex, Time, will also be arriving on the platform on October 16th. Earlier this year, Bradley became the first black woman to win best director for a U.S. documentary at the Sundance Film Festival for Time, which follows a black woman’s fight to get her husband freed from his 60-year prison sentence for a robbery they committed together out of desperation in the ‘90s.

Below is a comprehensive list of everything coming to Amazon Prime this month. Which features will you be tuning into?

October 1

Sons of the Soil, season 1 (Amazon Original)

30 Days Of Night

A Knight’s Tale

Battlefield Earth

Blood Ties

Drugstore Cowboy

Eight Millimeter

Funny Girl

Girl, Interrupted

Guess Who

Joe

John Carpenter’s Vampires

Killers

Kindred Spirits

La Sucursal

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Mud

National Security

Next Level

Noose For A Gunman

Nurse

Quantum Of Solace

Raging Bull

Señorita Justice

Southside With You

Spaceballs

Species

Thanks For Sharing

The Big Hit

The Da Vinci Code

The Departed

The Gambler Wore A Gun

The Grudge 3

The Mask Of Zorro

The Mothman Prophecies

The Pianist

The Wedding Planner

Triumph Of The Spirit

1992: Berlusconi Rising, season 1

40 & Single, season 1

America’s Great Divide: From Obama to Trump, season 1

Cisco Kid, season 1

Cities of the Underworld, season 1

Cold Case Files Classic, season 1

Get Shorty, seasons 1-3

Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror

Liar, season 1

Mrs. Wilson, season 1

Mystery Road, season 1

PNS Kids: Spooky Stories!, season 1

Tales of Tomorrow, season 1

The Great British Baking Show, season 1

The Loudest Voice, season 1

Thou Shalt Not Kill, season 1

October 2

Bug Diaries Halloween Special (Amazon Original)

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 (Amazon Original)

12 Hour Shift

October 6

Black Box (Amazon Original)

The Lie (Amazon Original)

The Transporter Refueled

Mr. Robot, season 4

Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!

Spontaneous

October 8

Archive

October 9

Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers (Amazon Original)

Terminator: Dark Fate

The Doorman

October 10

Jack And Jill

October 11

Ben 10 vs The Universe: The Movie

October 13

Evil Eye (Amazon Original)

Nocturne (Amazon Original)

Batman: Death in the Family

Fatima

Greenland

October 14

A Most Beautiful Thing

October 15

Halal Love Story

Playing With Fire

October 16

What the Constitution Means to Me (Amazon Original)

Time (Amazon Original)

Kajillionare

Love and Monsters

The Personal History of David Copperfield

October 21

Cyrano, My Love

October 23

Mirzapur (Amazon Original)

October 26

What To Expect When You’re Expecting

October 27

Battle Los Angeles

The Craft

October 29

Soorarai Pottru

I’ll See You In My Dreams

October 30

The Challenge: ETA (Amazon Original)

Truth Seekers (Amazon Original)

