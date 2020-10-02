Rihanna always delivers, and her second annual Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 defied every already-sky-high expectation viewers had for the extravaganza. Gone are the days in which sex alone sells, as has been demonstrated by the steady and slow demise of Rih’s lingerie rival, Victoria’s Secret, which lived (and died) by the idea that there is one unvarying standard of beauty. Instead, Rih has revolutionized former notions of conventional beauty by showcasing it in all its forms— models of all races, body types, and genders posed on and strutted down the runway in a remarkably majority-minority display. The show was enchanting, awe-inspiring, and above all, one of the most diverse and inclusive productions to hit the mainstream fashion scene since, well, ever.

Featuring live musical performances by Miguel, Big Sean, Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Rosalia, Mustard, and Roddy Rich, the star-studded presentation was nothing short of an iconic concert/fashion show mashup. It’s safe to say Rih is setting the tone for not only other lingerie brands, but the rest of the fashion industry as a whole, who would do well to take heed and follow suit while the rest of us marvel at the mogul’s impeccable union of sensuality, story-telling, and body positivity.

Rihanna’s show and the legion of looks served in it were a blessing to our eyes, and while every single ensemble that made its way down the runway was damn-near perfect, we’ve narrowed it down and rounded up our favorites below.

Bella Hadid

It’s no coincidence that whichever lingerie fashion house has Bella Hadid on its team is probably also the lingerie fashion house that’s in first place. The 23-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel stunned in an all-black lace and latex ensemble, sporting a unique take on a ‘60s beehive hairstyle.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

One thing about Lizzo— she’s going to live her life, and she’s going to make haters mad doing it. Embodying Fenty’s empowering message of self-love, Lizzo made her show debut wearing violet lacy lingerie, topped off with matching violet gloves and bottom-bearing fishnets.

Normani

Brides everywhere were shaking as Savage X Fenty ambassador and Show veteran, Normani, made her return to the stage, this time as a bride dressed in white.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Willow Smith

A longtime advocate for self-expression, Willow Smith and Savage X Fenty are a match made in heaven. Delivering everything we could've asked for and more, the 19-year-old singer took on the runway wearing a black satin blouse, black fishnets, and even black platform Doc Martens.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rihanna

This list wouldn’t be complete without including Rih herself. The designer donned not one, not two, but three jaw-dropping outfits throughout the night; first, an all-black leather look which she stripped out of at the start of the show, revealing nothing but lingerie underneath. Then, a purple floral getup, which was giving ethereal nature fairy vibes, and lastly, another all-black outfit, this one featuring sheer polka-dotted mesh and ruffles on ruffles to close out the show.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Christian Combs

Rih’s collaborator for her newly-launched Savage X Fenty menswear capsule collection, Diddy’s son, Christian, took to the runway dripped in all-black satin.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Nazanin Mandi

Miguel's wife and certified dime piece, Nazanin Mandi, wowed in an embellished emerald green ensemble, completed with green latex thigh-highs and over-the-elbow gloves. Garden of Eden sh*t.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Demi Moore

No stranger to owning her sexuality at any age, actress Demi Moore was a perfect fit for Rihanna’s fashion show, making her sultry appearance clad in all-black and fishnets.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Fans ate up every moment of the show, taking to Twitter to express their amazement with the show, noting their favorite celeb appearances and even cracking jokes about Fenty's newly-established menswear line.