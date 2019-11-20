Much has been said about Evelyn Lozada over the years, but the reality star mogul is turning over a new leaf. Evelyn has developed the reputation of being aggressive and hot-headed on Basketball Wives as her arguments have, at times, turned into physical altercations. While things didn't turn violent last season, her behavior caused tens of thousands of people to sign an online petition asking for her removal from the series following allegations of racism. There was enough backlash aimed at Lozada that Shaunie O'Neal came to her defense in an interview.



No matter what the world's perception of her is, Evelyn remains determined to show that she's matured. The reality star took a step of faith recently and shared on Instagram that she's been baptized. Following the news, she caught up with Baller Alert to discuss her new spiritual path and the changes she's willing to make for it.

“I’m done with premarital sex,” Evelyn reportedly said. She'll now remain celibate until marriage, stating, "I felt like... [in] those [past] relationships I lost a piece of me, every time I had sex [out of wedlock]." The reality star has been tied to NBA baller Antoine Walker, NFL star Chad Johnson, and MLB player Carl Crawford. Evelyn added about potential future romantic prospects: "Whether they’re interested in me or not with what my journey is, if they’re not with it then I feel like it kinda clears out the BS, so that’s what I want for my life."

She also spoke about Kanye West and his spiritual journey, saying that he's inspired her. While people think that he's "crazy," Evelyn believes the newly saved rapper "makes a lot of sense." With her new path, Evelyn wants to "be able to be an example" to young girls, teaching them to "just really love themselves and really honor themselves."

“Everyone’s going to have an opinion and say negative things, and that’s fine,” Evelyn stated. “I just feel like all I can do is really just do the best I can and stay focused on what I’m trying to accomplish and do with my life.”