Iyanla Vanzant
- TVLisaRaye McCoy & Mother Face Off In Explosive Argument On "Iyanla: Fix My Life"Things get heated between the McCoys in this weeks episode of "Iyanla: Fix My Life"By Noor Lobad
- Pop CultureEvelyn Lozada Gets Baptized, Says She's "Done With Premarital Sex"She's been inspired by Kanye West.By Erika Marie
- MusicIyanla Vanzant Explains Why She Rejected "Fixing" R. Kelly: "He's Still In Denial"The motivational host said Kelly was making way too many demands.By Erika Marie
- SportsEx-NBA Player Jason Maxiell Admits He Slept With 341 Women & Cheated On His WifeBut he is not a sex addict.By Zaynab
- Entertainment"Iyanla: Fix My Life" Episode As Dramatic As Ever: Dead Son Molested Baby SisterIyanla Vanzant helps yet another family with some serious emotional stress. By Chantilly Post