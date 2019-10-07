Evelyn Lozada and her Basketball Wives co-star Ogom "OG" Chijindu have been at odds for some time and it seemingly started when Evelyn put a restraining order on OG for aggressive and angry shares she made to social media about her. TMZ now reports that Evelyn is suing OG for one tweet in particular where OG referred to her co-star as a "racist bigot." According to Evelyn, the share has resulted in her losing a number of endorsement deals, hurting her monthly paycheque.



Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

OG only called Evelyn a racist after she posted a share to her Instagram story that read "nobody watches you harder than the people that can't stand you" with a picture of a laughing orangutan next to the statement. "AND THERE iT iS.. SHOW YOUR TRUE COLORS YOU RACiST BiGOT.. YOU CALLED CECE “LiNG LiNG” JACKiE A “COCKROACH” & NOW ME A “MONKEY” MAY GOD TAKE CARE OF YOU WELL WELL..EVELYN LOZADA," OG captioned the re-shared post.

Evelyn is suing for defamation and infliction of emotional distress. The amount she's requesting from OG has not been released. After some similar racist comments made from Evelyn on Basketball Wives, a petition to have her removed from the show pulled in over 6K signatures. Only time will tell Evelyn's fate on the series.