About a week ago, you would think Evelyn Lozada would be the one to have a restraining order filed against her but as it turns out she's the one who's now considering the move on her Basketball Wives co-star, Ogom "OG" Chijindu. According to The Blast, Evelyn is considering getting a restraining order against OG for her reported meltdown at the show's reunion tape.



As the story goes, the reunion show had a two-stage set up as a way to avert any drama between the ladies. Evelyn and other cast members were seated at the main stage while OG and others were at a smaller stage. OG didn't like this, stormed off set and came back hours later after realizing the taping still continued on without her.

It was the latter that sparked OG to go off on Evelyn on social media, sharing angry messages that detailed violence. According to the publication, Evelyn is concerned about OG's "mental state" and her team is advising her to get a restraining order for better protection. We can only assume that OG has removed some of the threatening social shares but that doesn't mean Evelyn won't continue her legal pursuit.



