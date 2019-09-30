When we say that people are angry with Evelyn Lozada right now, we mean it. The television star has graced the small screen on several different programs and, generally, she's proven to be a very dramatic and entertaining character. Her personality shines through and that's likely the reason why she's the first choice for casting directors of shows like Basketball Wives. Recently though, things have not been entirely positive for Lozada because social media continues to attack her after she made racist remarks against her co-stars. After explaining in an interview that she's traced back her DNA and it determined that she's "Afro-Latina," fans and haters alike took to her profiles to search for the most damning information. Responding to a fan who asked if she's sure she "has no black in her," Lozada said that "figuratively," she doesn't. Now, she's stuck explaining that tweet.

Despite it being sent off in 2012, Evelyn Lozada was forced to clarify one of her older posts, in which she denies being black. Her response wasn't exactly safe for work though.

The reality star is having fun with all the critics, telling them that the tweet was actually about her sex life. "'Figuratively speaking' meaning I wasn’t getting any 🍆 #TryAgain," she wrote in a comment on The Shade Room's upload. The public has spoken and it may be time to cancel Evelyn Lozada. Are you fed up?