Reality star Evelyn Lozada recently declared she'd turned over a new leaf, got baptized, and was done with premarital sex. The longtime Basketball Wives cast member has seen her fair share of scandals over the years, but Evelyn may be retiring from the series now that she's entering into a new phase of her life.



Earl Gibson III / Stringer / Getty Images

On Friday (February 7), Evelyn decided to take a few minutes out of her busy schedule to answer a questions from fans. She revealed that she's no longer single, although there was no information shared as to who her new beau may be. When asked if she would be returning to Basketball Wives LA next season, she replied, "Most likely no." Evelyn has left the series before only to return years later, so her participation is always questionable.

Another person asked about her ex-husband Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson. "Do you ever miss Chad?... it honestly seems like he used to make you laugh all the time." Evelyn replied, "The crying outweighed the laughter & no everyone has moved on." Despite her unlucky romances, Evelyn also said she's open to being married again. "Yes!!! This would be my first!" she stated. "Not sure what that other BS was." Check out just a few of her Q&A clips below.