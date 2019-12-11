Before she was engaged to former Los Angeles Dodgers ex-fiancée Carl Crawford, Evelyn Lozada had a short-lived marriage to Chad Ochocinco, real name Chad Johnson. Reality television fans watched as the pair's relationship unfolded on Basketball Wives, and some even believed that they were a match made in heaven. He proposed in 2010 and they were married in July 2012, but by August of that year, their marriage was over.



Michael Kovac/Getty Images

The world would later learn of the domestic violence incident between Chad and Evelyn that left her face bloodied, and over the years, the event became a polarizing talking point of Basketball Wives. Cast member Tami Roman, Evelyn's foe, has openly accused Evelyn of lying about the incident while ruining Chad's life in the process. Evelyn has maintained her recollection of the events and has become an advocate for women enduring domestic violence. It also seems that she and Chad have moved on from that time in their lives and have even learned to regrow their friendship.

Chad has rebuilt many other areas of his life, as well, and a fan wanted to know how he's able to "stay so positive," considering the circumstances he's been in. "Sis, i lost my temper for 3 seconds years ago & it cost me a lifetimes worth of work in less than 24hrs," the football player admitted. "It’s REALLY easy to be positive now after getting it all back."

Aside from the incident with Evelyn, during his career, it wasn't uncommon to see Chad's name in damaging headlines. After receiving counseling, probation, community service, and a short stint in jail, Chad has managed to keep himself out of trouble.