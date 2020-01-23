Basketball Wives: L.A. fans watched as Evelyn Lozada and OG Chijindu had a fiery blowup during the last season. The two women have been at odds for quite some time, but after OG told Evelyn during an argument that her ex-husband Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson was attracted to her, Evelyn had a bit of a meltdown. OG stated that she and Chad had been texting on and off for years, even when he was with Evelyn. The pair ended as foes, resulting in accusations of colorism and petitions calling for Evelyn to be removed from the series.

Evelyn pulled out receipts to show that she and Chad are friends despite their domestic violence incident years ago as she noted that OG was delusional for believing that her ex would ever desire her. Well, it looks like Chad and OG are continuing to capitalize on their moment by co-hosting the Celebrity Super Slam basketball game in Florida featuring a performance by French Montana.

"🔥 'OCHOCiNCO WANTED ME' 🔥▪️ TO GUEST HOST THE HOTTEST CELEBRiTY SUPER SLAM CHARiTY EVENT," OG wrote in the caption to a photo of a flyer she shared on Instagram. Chad replied, "Yes queen yes 😍😍😍." Meanwhile, back in October, TMZ reported that Evelyn filed a lawsuit against OG for defamation after OG reportedly called her a "racist bigot."