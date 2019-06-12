In 2012, Evelyn Lozada and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson married. The Basketball Wives star and the former NFL player seemed to have the fairytale relationship. That is, until six weeks into their marriage the pair were involved in a domestic violence incident that left Lozada with a gash on the middle of her forehead. The impending divorce was swift and both parties have addressed the incident over the years. Recently, Lozada tackled the subject once again when she hosted a social media Q&A session with her fans.

“How did you find the strength to end your last marriage?” a fan asked. Lozada replied, "I knew in my heart I deserved better. I also didn’t want my daughter to think that it was ok to stay in an abusive relationship." Lozado has previously credited her 25-year-old daughter, Shaniece Hairston, as her main support system during the unraveling of her marriage to Ochocinco. "Seeing me at the hospital spoke volumes," Lozada added. "Me leaving that relationship also sent her another message."



Last year on Basketball Wives, Lozada's castmate Tami Roman stated openly that Lozada was lying about what happened with Chad. This caused a major rift between the two foes. Lozada has vehemently denied that she fabricated any portion of her story.