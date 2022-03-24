He may have been a hot topic this week as he went toe-to-toe with Megan Thee Stallion on social media, but outside of the drama, Carl Crawford was celebrating his son's birthday. The former MLB star-turned-1501 Certified Entertainment leader has been at odds with his hitmaking artist as Megan has made impassioned pleas to be released from the label. Their legal battles turned personal as they traded insults online, with Megan claiming that Crawford pops pills and does cocaine, and Crawford alleging that Megan is a cocaine addict and alcoholic.

Crawford has suggested that he is looking into a defamation case and returned with more videos defending himself against the allegations that he does drugs. Amid the verbal chaos, Evelyn Lozada has reposted a message that stirred the pot.

The Basketball Wives icon was once engaged to Crawford many years ago, and the pair share a son, Carl Leo Crawford. The eight-year-old celebrated his birthday this week and shared photos of their family day as the co-parents came together to celebrate. Everyone posed for pictures and it seemed like a great time, but people noticed that Lozada uploaded a mysterious message to her Instagram Story.

The reposted message read: "I don't care how much fun we having, don't pull out no cocaine!!!! [crying laughing emojis]." Lozada added, "Seriously." She didn't elaborate why she decided to share the post, especially as accusations have run wild, but the internet quickly made it a viral moment.

Check it out below.