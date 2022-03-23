1501 Certified Ent. and their former artist, Megan Thee Stallion, have been feuding since 2020. Megan sued the label for blocking her from releasing music after attempting to renegotiate her contract under Carl Crawford's 1501 label.

The most recent news following the situation involves Megan’s latest release, Something For the Hotties. The H-Town hottie planned for it to be the last project she created under the label's contract, but Crawford refused it, resulting in a countersuit.

After going back and forth on social media about the incident, Crawford began to make some pretty wild accusations by insinuating that Meg does hardcore drugs.

In an Instagram live video, he stated, “You better come tell your fans about this coke sh*t before I get to really telling who the coke head around this motherf*cker is.”

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

He went on to explain that he has receipts and that it would be easy for him to expose the truth, and he’ll only let it go when he gets back the millions of dollars he spent.

“You mean to tell me if somebody owed you millions of dollars, you’d let it go,” he asked.

Despite always standing up for herself, the Texas native has yet to respond to his allegations. Nonetheless, her hotties stood beside her on social media and accused Carl of being a liar.

Do you believe there is any truth in these rumors? Share your thoughts in the comments.



