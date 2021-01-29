Earlier this week during an interview with DJ Suss One, Wendy Williams detailed her issues with drug addiction, acknowledging her recent stint in rehab. She also spoke about her alleged one-night stand with Wu-Tang Clan's Method Man back in the day, which has been met with mixed reactions. 50 Cent dedicated two Instagram posts to the story today, making jabs at Wendy's appearance and penning, "The f*ck kinda weed made you do that blood." Erykah Badu is the latest person to react to the story, clearly grossed out by the outspoken TV personality's story.



The 49-year-old Grammy winner did not hold back her genuine thoughts from being seen by all, commenting on The Shade Room's post of the revelation. Badu simply penned a three-letter "Yuk."

When speaking of the one-night-stand, Wendy detailed how she took the rapper home to her penthouse pad and went "all the way" with him. "The only thing I did... I smoked a blunt with Method Man while I gave him a bath and it was a one-night-stand," revealed Wendy out of nowhere.



"And he'll deny it, maybe not. It wasn't in the [biopic] because Method Man is still very angry at me. I don't know [why]. For being me, for telling the truth. It was one night, we were in the club when a fight broke out and gunshots broke out. The fight was ridiculous. The whole Wu-Tang was there. But it was only Meth up in the rafters." She went on to add that they got pretty high together before hooking up.

Watch the revelation below if you haven't seen it yet.

