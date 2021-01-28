Uncle Murda already has material for his "Rap Up 2021" because, much like the rest of us, he just found out that Wendy Williams allegedly had a one-night-stand with Method Man back in the day.

During a new interview with DJ Suss One, Wendy Williams spoke about her issues with drug addiction, referencing her recent stint in rehab and claiming that she shouldn't have even been there. "I'm not an addict. I was addicted to coke and I quit on my own. It took 4 days," she says. She also spoke about her alleged one-night-stand with Wu-Tang Clan's Method Man, telling Suss One that she took the rapper home to her penthouse pad and went all the way with him.



"The only thing I did... I smoked a blunt with Method Man while I gave him a bath and it was a one-night-stand," revealed Wendy out of nowhere. "And he'll deny it, maybe not. It wasn't in the [biopic] because Method Man is still very angry at me. I don't know [why]. For being me, for telling the truth. It was one night, we were in the club when a fight broke out and gunshots broke out. The fight was ridiculous. The whole Wu-Tang was there. But it was only Meth up in the rafters."

Wendy goes on to explain that she left with the rapper, holding his hand on the way out of the club but nobody realized that it was her.

"He rolled a blunt, we smoked a blunt, we watched the fight, we heard the gunshots, the cops came in. He was rolling with the car from Staten Island with the whole Clan and their people and I guess I batted my eyes and rocked my shoulder, you know how I do, and I said, 'you wanna come over?' And he said, 'yeah'," said Wendy. "People didn't even realize at the time it was Wendy and one of the biggest stars, the leader of the biggest group in the world, just left, got in her Pathfinder, and went back to her penthouse in Jersey City where she bathed him in her jacuzzi tub and smoked more weed, you know, that was back in the coke days. I don't remember what he did, I'm not gonna implicate him on that."

When Suss One presses her about whether they had sex, Wendy confirmed.

The full interview will be uploaded later today but these are some mighty allegations from messy Wendy. What do you make of them?