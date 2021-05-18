A woman is denying claims that she was involved in the robbery that reportedly occurred at the home of Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena. Earlier today (May 18), we reported that Mena shared an image of the alleged thief holding up the recently purchased custom chain that Safaree designed of their daughter, Safire.

"Unfortunately over the weekend my house was robbed," the reality star wrote in the caption of her post. "There is now a $20,000 cash reward to anyone who can lead us in arresting all those involved. You can remain anonymous please DM me or Safaree."

Later, Mena shared a photo of a woman she identified the woman as "Christy Mahone" and accused her of not only wearing her jewelry but having several of Mena's stolen purses in her possession. Christy has denied the claims and now says she doesn't feel safe at work after being called out online.

"All i have is my watch i just bought [eye roll emoji] & cheap as Tiffany jewelry," wrote Christy on her Instagram Story. "[And] her purses [eye roll emoji] I have like 8purses [eye roll emoji] If we just paid 10k for the mansion and owe this man 7k for party damages what we look like stealing or me wearing any of your things , I DONT EVEN FOLLOW YOU OR YO DUDE . IM NOT INTO YALL LIFESTYLES , i HAVE MY OWN."

Christy then threatened to take Mena to court and posted a video that showed she was on the phone with her attorney, "Lawyer Arie." Meanwhile, the man who was reportedly flashing the stolen goods has been identified as Charles Garrett, or Charlee Famous, and while he reportedly denied being involved, Mena shared screenshots of posts he made admitting to the crime.

